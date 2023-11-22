STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray J. Baldelli passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The Inn At Poland Way with family at his side. He was 97.

He was born November 27, 1925 in Youngstown, a son of Nello and Carmella (Colangelo) Baldelli.

He was a 1943 graduate of East High School where he played basketball. He was also the class treasurer. He continued his education at Ohio University.

He served in the United States Navy in World War II from 1944 to 1946. During his time in service, he earned the rank of Semen First Class. He served on the USS Tennessee (BB-43), and earned several medals, including the Victory, Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign (5 Stars), Philippine Liberation (1 Star) and the American Area Campaign.

After his service to our country, he worked for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier for 35 years until his retirement.

Ray was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golfing and belonged to several golf leagues. He was a long time Cleveland Browns fan. He also had a deep passion for basketball. He was the captain of his high school team. He also played intramural basketball at Ohio University and when he was in the Navy. Most of all, he was a true family man. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and visited many places through the years. He was an avid reader. He was a kind and sweet man and it was hard not to love him when you met him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Sally E. O’Hara, whom he married June 9, 1951.

Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Ray (Joan) Baldelli of Poland, Bill (Judy Wilson) Baldelli of Struthers and Susan Traikoff of Struthers; two sisters-in-law, Jeannie Baldelli and Mary Jane O’Hara; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Shawn) Boerio, Kristen (Kevin) Massie, Kathryn (Phil) Colella, Billy (Dana Isabella) Baldelli, Jr., Cindy (Mike) Fiscus, Kara (Jeff Howington) Traikoff and Chris Traikoff; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his loving dog, Bella.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Baldelli; a daughter-in-law, Sylvia Baldelli and siblings, Ann Garcia and Neil Baldelli.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Christ Our Savior Parish at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Philip Rogers.

He will be laid to rest with his wife at Calvary Cemetery with military honors being rendered for his service to our country.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Inn At Poland Way for the compassionate care given to Ray.

They have requested that material tributes take the form of a donation to a charity of your choice in Ray’s name.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

