Randy Ian Wiscott, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Ian Wiscott, 53, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 peacefully at his home. He was surrounded by his loving family who admired his strength and courage during his two-year battle with cancer.

Randy was born January 23, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Peter Anthony Wiscott and Caroline (Keenan) Wiscott.

Randy was a graduate of Struthers High School class of 1986 and he attended the Columbus College of Art and Design.

He worked at Astro Shapes, Inc. in Struthers as a paint line supervisor for over 30 years.

Randy was very artistic and loved all types of music. He was most inspired by the “rock music of the 80s” which led to teaching himself how to play the guitar. He wrote and recorded numerous songs and was a key member of two local rock bands in the 90s and early 2000s. He was best known as “Randall J” to all of his close friends and fans. Randy was also an avid collector. He was very proud of his extensive collections of pins and shot glasses from Hard Rock Cafe locations all over the world. He was a lifetime Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan. He and his wife, Sandy, loved bowling and bowled in a mixed league at Holiday Bowl for many years. Randy also enjoyed spending time outdoors, going on camping trips to the mountains and relaxing by the fire with his family.

Randy is survived by his wife of 20 years, the former Sandra “Sandy” Lee Heathcock, whom he married on August 4, 2001; five daughters, Kayla L. Wiscott of Struthers, Hailey M. Wiscott, Kacie L. Wiscott, Addison J. Wiscott and Sophia M. Wiscott, all of New Middletown; a brother, Richard (Michael Yelic) Wiscott of Denver, Colorado; two sisters, Laurie (Jon) Gerdy of Bristol, Ohio and Tricia (Frank) Gentile of Palm Bay, Florida; his in-laws, Gerald E. and Ursula Heathcock, of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Christina Heathcock of Aliso Viejo, California and Jamine (Darrell) Baskin of Howland, Ohio; brother-in-law, Gerald Heathcock, Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio; grandmother, Jean Keenan of High Wycombe, England; an uncle, Robert (Kitty) Wiscott of Mineral Ridge, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter A. Wiscott, Jr.; his grandparents, Peter A. Wiscott, Sr., Mary and Glenn Daniels and Angus “Charlie” Keenan and an uncle, Richard Wiscott.

There will be no services as requested by Randy but a Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at The Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, 7463 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512. All are welcome to attend and share their favorite memories of Randy.

Randy was a devoted son, husband, father and brother. He chose to see the good in everyone. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, to whom he dedicated his life to and was a friend to all.

Randy’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at UH Seidman Cancer Center, as well as Hospice of the Valley for their amazing care and compassion throughout his illness.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Randy.

