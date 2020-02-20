Randy A. McBride, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy A. McBride, 50 of Poland passed peacefully Wednesday morning February 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Randy was born February 28, 1969 in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Barbara (Venglarcik) McBride and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1989 graduate of Poland High School and had attended Youngstown State University and worked to become a CNC machinist working in the Warren and Cleveland areas.



Randy enjoyed woodworking, even creating his own woodworking shop where he created personal gifts for family members. He loved spending time with family and friends by listening to music, sharing stories, telling jokes and laughing. He will be remembered for his tremendous sense of humor and had been an inspiration to others in how he battled his illness.

Besides his mother, with whom he made his home, he leaves two brothers, Robert (Francine) McBride of Berlin Center and Ryan (Laura) McBride of Poland; his sister, Marci (Joseph Salman) McBride of Canfield; his children, Bridgette, Brendan and Madeleine. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, Robert, Ian and Emily McBride, Colin, Patrick and Ethan McBride, and Faye and Farrah Salman.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two infant sisters, Christina and Shannon McBride and his aunt, Carol King.

A memorial mass for Randy will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman With Father Philip Rogers officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the mass at the church.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

