CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall W. Vegso, 69, of Canfield, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Mercy Health Boardman Hospital after a short illness.

Randy was born January 12, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of William and Inez (Mundell) Vegso.

He was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School.

On April 28, 1973, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Conley and was a loving, devoted husband for 48 years. On July 4, 1975 they welcomed their first and only child, Jeff Vegso, the light of his life of whom he was so proud.

Randy worked in the open hearth at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until its closing, then began working at Easco Aluminum in Girard where he became head of their vinyl extrusion department. In 1980, he took a leap of faith to start his own company, Vinyl Profiles. He was recently working as President of Strangpresse.

He was avid bow hunter and fisherman traveling the country doing both. He loved making fishing lures for his buddies and creating things with wood and most recently had been making photo collages for friends and family winning two blue ribbons at the Canfield Fair. He loved to bake and cook and was the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody, especially all of his family members.

Randy is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son, Jeff (Courtnie); his mother and father-in-law, Sam and Barbara Conley; sisters-in-law, Janet O’Neal (Dan) and Amy Knauf; a brother-in-law, Jerry Conley; a niece, Erin (Kyle) Dickey of Florida; a niece and nephew, Hannah and Hunter Knauf of Canfield and niece, Lisa (Jason) Roberts of Dallas and two great-nieces, Riley Belle Roberts and Claire Dickey. He leaves his lap cat, Mika and many cousins and friends around the country.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Claudia Krill; a nephew, Dan Krill and his grandparents, Mickey and Mary Vegso and John and Ethel Mundell.

The family would like to thank the staff, doctors and nurses at Mercy Health Boardman ICU unit for the compassionate care during Randy’s stay.

There will be calling hours Saturday, February 19 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal charity of their choice in memory of Randy.

We never lose the people we love. They live the rest of our lives with us in our hearts.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.