YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Mark Weems, 59, passed away suddenly Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, at his home.

Randall was born October 22, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William and Karen (Zawrotny) Weems.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1980 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Randall was an active member of the Sheet Metal Worker Local #33, serving on the Executive Board.

In his free time, Randall enjoyed traveling, doing yard work at his home, and swimming in his backyard pool. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

Randall leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 26 years, the former Sharon M. Ritzert, whom he married on June 24, 1995; three sons, Matthew W. (Molly) Weems of Howland, David A. (Jacquelyn) Weems of Youngstown, and Marc R. Weems of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Hannah, Angelina, Sarah, and Lilliana; brother, Richard A. Weems of Youngstown; niece, Martina Weems; several brothers and sisters-in-law; several cousins and great-nephews.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Mike Byus officiating.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Randall’s family.

