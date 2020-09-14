Randall J. Wolfe, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Randall J. Wolfe announces his peaceful passing at home after a six-year battle with cancer, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 65.

“Otis” was born November 26, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late and great Raymond H. and Carmen (Cora) Wolfe.

Randy was a graduate of Struthers High School in 1972.

He went on to work several stints in management in the restaurant industry including Burger Chef, Dominos and his family owned pizzeria in Pacific Grove, California. He eventually retired as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

In his spare time, Randy enjoyed riding his motorcycle and RZR, going out to eat with friends and family, as well as the company of his dogs. He also loved searching high and low for deals both in-store and online and running errands for his daughter’s restaurant but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his dog, Bear Wolfe; daughter, Cylena Wolfe of Boardman; sons, John (Hayley) Wolfe of Boardman and Randall, Jr. (Sarah) Wolfe of Poland; grandchildren, Hazel, Wesley and Rodney; brothers, Raymond (Karen) Wolfe of Lowellville and Michael “Mickey” (Lynette) Wolfe of Struthers; former wife and mother of his children, Barbara Wolfe of Poland and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially the Conductors, his best girl, Debbie and neighbor buddy, Mikey.

Public calling hours will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, September 16 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers. A private funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask and follow the 6-ft rule. We politely ask that visitors do not linger after seeing the Wolfe family.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the unmatched care provided by Masternick Memorial Health Care Center and his in-home guardian angel, Casey Haus.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: