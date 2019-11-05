Randall G. Caleris, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall G. Caleris, 74, of Struthers, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home at Struthers Manor.

He was born September 24, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of George and Gilda (Delino) Caleris and had been a lifelong area resident.

Randy was a 1963 graduate of Lowellville High School and had worked in sales for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube company until their closing. Over the years, he had managed several bars in the area where he had made many friends with his great smile and sense of humor.

He was an Army veteran and had been a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas in Struthers.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles.

He leaves his brother, Eugene (Joyce) Caleris of Lowellville; four nephews, Steven (Norma), Eugene, Jr. and David Caleris and John (Cindy) Caleris; his sister-in-law, Maryanne Caleris and many cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John (Jack) Caleris and George Caleris.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas in Struthers.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the services, on Friday, November 8, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to St. Jude

