YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph T. Clinkscale, Sr., 77, died Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, at Mt Pleasant Health & Rehab Center in Mt Pleasant, Tennessee.

Ralph, known by many as “Squatty” was born on November 18, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Madison and Mattie Parkman Clinkscale.

Ralph retired in 2011 from Crim Construction. Prior to that, Ralph had worked for many years as management in the retail field, including Hills’ Department Store, Consolidated and Big Lots.

Ralph was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Browns, Cavaliers and Indians. He especially enjoyed coaching his sons and grandsons throughout the years. He could always be found at his kids and grandkids sporting events.

Ralph leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, the former Kathy Georgaris, his sons; Ralph Jr. (Rochelle) of Austintown, Ohio, Nick (Heather) of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, his daughter, Sermona of Baltimore, Maryland and his daughter-in-law, Theresa of Colleyville, Texas. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a special Aunt – Marilyn Wright, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Clinkscale was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby, Madison, Jr., Ronald, Arthur, Harold, and David as well as his sister Jolanda. He was also preceded in death by his youngest son, Matthew Clinkscale.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Struthers church of Christ, 5775 Poland-Struthers Rd (Rte 616), where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.