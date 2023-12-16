NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Morell, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Ralph lived in Henderson, Nevada and returned to his home state of Ohio after retirement.

He graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1958.

He went to Youngstown State before entering the Marine Corps; during his time in Ohio, he worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad as a brakeman. While living in Henderson, Nevada, he worked for the city of Boulder.

Ralph loved to travel and his time in the Marines allowed him to see the world. In his travels, he was sure to send his younger sister a souvenir from each country he visited, which she cherishes to this day.

Ralph is survived by his children, Mark (Elissa) Morell, Melissa (Dean) Ostroff and Michael (Melissa) Morell; grandchildren Erik, Mark and Lauren Morell, Chelsea Ostroff, Madison Ostroff (Shaeden Santana) and great-grandchild, Halo Santa, all of Henderson, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Morell, formerly of Boardman, Ohio and Henderson, Nevada.

He leaves behind his brother, Basil (Joani) Morell, also of Henderson, Nevada and his sister, Johanna and Mickey Nuzzo of Boardman, who have served as his caretakers for the last several years. He will also be missed by his lifetime friend and cousin, George Murray and wife, Barb, who have always been part of his life up until his passing. Additionally, he leaves behind many shared memories with his loving cousins and his niece and nephews.

There will be a memorial Mass on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 West Rayen Avenue in Youngstown, at 10:00 a.m., with Monsignor Peter Polando, presiding and military honors provided by DAV, Chapter 2 of Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, who supplied loving care for his final days.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

