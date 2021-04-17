Ralph J. Grady, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. Grady, 78, formerly of Boardman, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia, surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born February 6, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert and Mary (Herrick) Grady.

He graduated from Reynolds High School in Pennsylvania in 1961 and attended Youngstown State University.

Ralph served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman from 1961 until 1965.

In 1987, Ralph and his wife, Judy, moved from Boardman to Winchester, Virginia. They owned and operated The Book Shelf since 1995. He also was a computer programmer for Abex Friction Products from 1987 to 1995.

Ralph was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church in Boardman, Ohio and the Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester, Virginia.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Judith L. Williams, whom he married on June 24, 1967; a brother, John Grady of Leesburg, Florida; a sister, Shirley M. (J. Thomas) Brodie of Niles, Ohio; his brother-in-law, David A (Janet M.) Williams of Chardon, Ohio along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

There will be a service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gifford officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery with full military honors.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we asked that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

There will be a memorial service in Winchester at a later date.

The family requests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, Suite 405 Winchester, VA 22601 or Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Ralph’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.