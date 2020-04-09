Ralph E. Morgan, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Morgan, Jr.,73, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020 at his residence with his loving wife and daughter by his side.

Ralph was born August 7, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of the late Ralph and Susan Morgan, Sr.

He graduated from East High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War.

After the war, Ralph returned to the Youngstown area and worked as an auto mechanic for Spartan Chevrolet and for Team Chevrolet, for over 30 years. He later worked for the Youngstown Wastewater Plant for 10 years before retiring in 2013.

Ralph was a member of the Twin State Auto Racing Club. He was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a lifelong area resident.

Ralph is survived by his wife, the former Janet G. Shipton and his daughter, Amy G. Morgan of Youngstown.

Per Ralph’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral service.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association of NE Ohio, 4500 Rockside Road, Suite 380, Independence, Ohio 44131 in memory of Ralph.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

