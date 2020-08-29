Ralph E. Eger, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Eger, 92, of Poland, died Thursday morning, August 27, 2020 at Assumption Village.

He was born October 31, 1927 in Dublin, Ohio, son of Daniel and Iva (Rupp) Eger. He came to the area in 1972.

Ralph was a veteran of the United States Navy prior to working as a sales representative in the trucking industry retiring when he was 85 years old.

He was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland.

He was an avid golfer and most especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Ralph had a tremendous love for people and in turn, was loved by all.

Besides his wife, the former Amelia Patino, whom he married on February 27, 1953, he leaves two daughters, Cynthia Fadeley of Struthers and Rita (Mark) Wrisley of Woodbine, Maryland; three grandchildren, Chris (Kate) Gardner, Mia Wrisley and Eric Eger; one great-grandson, Max and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Richard and Ralph D. Eger.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, prior to the services.

Memorial services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 concerns, the 6 foot rule will be honored and all guests are requested to wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph E. Eger, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 31, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: