Rajah K. Abdullah, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Rajah Khan Abdullah, 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 8, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness.

Mr. Abdullah (birth name, Rogers William Abdullah) was born June 20, 1963 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Ahad Abdullah and Anne Brown.

Rajah settled in Youngstown, Ohio, where he attended Youngstown State University and worked in the automotive industry before semi-retiring.

Rajah was an avid Baltimore Ravens football fan and enjoyed listening to music and watching movies.

He leaves to celebrate his life-his mother, Anne Brown of Los Angeles, California; sister, Hali Inez Elizabeth Rodriguez (Don) of Los Angeles, California; two sons, Rajah Abdullah (Tay) And Ahad Abdullah, both of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Taina Abdullah of Tacoma, Washington; three grandchildren, Giani Abdullah and LeBron and Amara Welch and a host of close family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ahad Abdullah; sister, Suni Jennie Elizabeth and grandparents, Rogers Williams Brown and Cora Irene Brown.

A private graveside service was held for the family at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

