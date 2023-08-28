YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel E. Burrows, 58 of Youngstown, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Wednesday morning, August 23, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by her loving family at her side.

Rachel was born January 9, 1965 in North Charleroi, Pennsylvania, a daughter of David and Janice (Couser) Hill. Her family moved to the area when she was a child.

She graduated from Lakeview High School in Cortland, Ohio and graduated from Hixon’s School of Floral Design in Lakewood, Ohio.

She owned and operated How’ Bout Flowers in Coitsville, Ohio for over eight years and then, in 2010, moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a member of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 for 12 years returning to the Mahoning Valley in 2022.

Rachel was a devoted wife, mother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family and working in her floral shop.

Rachel is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ted M. Burrows, whom she married on January 31, 1987; a son, David J. (Sarah Erkert) Burrows of Collingswood, New Jersey; two sisters, Dawn (Matt) Freeman of Middlefield, Ohio and Megan Townsend of Florida; a brother-in-law, William M. (Cheryl) Burrows of Lowellville, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Kathleen (Pattie Hahn) Burrows of Campbell, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Joanne Burrows.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a time of sharing following the calling hours on Saturday at the funeral home.

