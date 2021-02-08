Phyllis Mae Grisa, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Mae Grisa, passed away Friday morning, February 5, 2021 at The Wickshire of Poland.

Phyllis was born November 28, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Winfred and Martha Forsyth Schwab.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Phyllis was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1946. She attended Miami University for one year and received her nursing degree from Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing in 1950.

Phyllis worked as a registered nurse for the Youngstown Hospital Association from 1950 until 1964. She then went on to work for Dr. Robert Fisher for 16 years retiring in 1989.

On August 5, 1950, Phyllis married the love of her life, Edward Grisa and they have been happily married for over 70 years. Phyllis and Ed could not be a more perfect couple who thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. In the presence of others you could not help but see the affection and amusement they had for one another. True to their roots, they made their home in Struthers where they happily raised their three children, David, Kathleen and Donald.

A gifted pianist, Phyllis generously played whenever she was requested and her musical talents were passed on to her children. While her children were members of the Struthers High School Band, Phyllis was active and served as past president of the Struthers Band Boosters.

Always together as a couple, it was only natural that Phyllis was active in the women’s organizations of Ed’s memberships. She continued volunteering for the Boosters at the Struthers Field House concession stand during the annual Aut Mori Grotto Circus, where Ed was an Aut Mori Grotto Clown, “Bows.” Labor Day weekend, Phyllis and Ed would always be seen happily volunteering their time at the Aut Mori Grotto booth at the entrance to Gate D of the Canfield Fair. Phyllis was a member and pianist for the Aut Mori Caldron where she was past Mighty Chosen One, Pythian Sisters and the Ladies Oriental Shrine. Phyllis was a past member of the Struthers Fire Department Wives Club where Ed was a volunteer fireman.

Lifelong members of the Struthers Presbyterian Church, now known as Parkside Church, Phyllis was very active as the pianist and was a member of the Bells and Chancel Choir. She was a member of the Gioras Sunday School Class, the Women’s Association and served as Deacon of the church. Phyllis was a member of the Christian Women’s Association.

Vegetable gardening was generational for Phyllis’s family which began during the Depression and she wholeheartedly kept the tradition going until her health would not allow. She was skillful at sewing and knitting and was a HUGE fan of car racing. She and Ed traveled by motorhome to all the big races including the annual Indianapolis 500. Ed fondly called Phyllis “Iggy” and the nickname stuck. Camping by motorhome was another favorite tradition that the entire family enjoyed and many fond memories were made traveling the United States and Canada or just staying put at campgrounds.

Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory, Ed, also at The Wickshire of Poland; children, David C. (Debra) Grisa of Scottsdale, Arizona, Kathleen M. (William) Cramer of Carrollton, Ohio and Donald L. Grisa of Avon, Ohio; brother-in-law, William “Scottie” Wynne of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Matthew (Allie) Cramer, Andrew (Samara) Cramer, Elizabeth (Scott) Cartwright, Josh Grisa, Leanne (Matt) Reale and Amy (Gary) Shatzer and seven great-grandchildren, Mac, Maddie, and Evie Cramer, Nora and Jac Cartwright, Elliot and Jack Reale and Cohen Shatzer.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Donna Bradley; grandson, Michael Grisa and sister, Caryl M. Wynne.

A private service celebrating Phyllis’s life will be held at Parkside Church in Struthers with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Mae (Schwab) Grisa, please visit our floral store.

