POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Ann Benton, 84, unexpectedly gained her wings on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, much to the sadness of her family and friends.

Phyllis was born May 12, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl and Eileen (Gower) Parsons.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1957 and shortly after began working as an airline stewardess for TWA, back when flying was at its peak of luxury and class (which she exuded plenty of!).

She also was a 70-year member of Poland Presbyterian Church, something she was proud of.

To describe Phyllis in a few paragraphs is impossible. She was a proud mom and grandma to her own children and grandchildren but had such an abundance of love to give that she opened up her home and heart as a foster parent for 35 years. Her absolute favorite were the babies, and it was no surprise to anyone that any time she had a chance, she could either be found wherever the babies were, or talking about them to anyone who’d listen.

She was lovingly referred to as “everyone’s Maga” (long before it became a political phrase). All were welcomed into her home and she thrived in the constant chaos of the front door opening and closing. Her home was filled with music and happiness. She would sooner go without if it meant that someone could go with.

Phyllis was never known to miss a single sporting event of her kids or grandkids and was happiest when she could brag about all the amazing accomplishments they had. She was wise beyond measure and instilled that wisdom to her family in little life lessons that they probably didn’t even know she was doing but find themselves realizing now.

Always up for an adventure, she loved to take trips with her husband to Nova Scotia or while he drove truck, even occasionally having the grandchildren tag along. It created lifelong memories that her grandchildren will treasure forever.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Charles Benton of Pahrump, Nevada, Aimee Benton of Boardman, Anna (Christopher) Cox of Poland, Sarah (William) Orr of Poland, Rachel Benton of Poland and Domnique Gilmore of Boardman; her stepchildren, Susan Benton Watt, Nancy Duggins and William Benton, Jr.; her grandchildren, William (Kathleen) Duggins, Dayle (Brett) Edwards, Noah Benton, William Benton, Luke Benton, Nadia Rawhneh, Taylor (Michael) Benton-Cherol, Raymond Hammonds, Samantha Cox, William Orr, Jensyn Orr, Manny Solis, Justice Gonzalez and Christian Maker and her great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Mae and Ruth.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Bruce Benton, who passed away November 3, 2011 and her sister, Carla DiGiovanni.

Friends will be received on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

They will also receive again on Saturday, June 24 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Poland Presbyterian Church, followed immediately by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Dr. Paul W. Anderson.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, who has patiently been waiting for her at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

