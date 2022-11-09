BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Phyllis A. Forris, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Phyllis was born December 23, 1932 in Boardman, Ohio, the daughter of William and Hazel (Haney) Staines.

A 1950 graduate of North Lima High School, she also attended Youngstown College.

She worked for Aero-Chem Inc. as a bookkeeper, retiring after 21 years. She had been a cashier at R Pizza after retiring, where she thoroughly enjoyed interacting with her customers and the ‘kids’ at the shop.

Phyllis was a devout Christian and a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where she treasured her church family.

She was an amazing mother to her two children, Ken and Fay, her greatest joys in life. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, reading, and listening to music. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed countless hours cheering for her favorite teams including the Indians, Celtics and Buckeyes.

She made her home in Poland, Ohio for more than 60 years, but she never lost her connection with her beloved North Lima. Phyllis moved to Alpharetta, Georgia in 2021. She was a resident of Brookdale Senior Living in Roswell, Georgia for only a short time, but made friends quickly.

She leaves a daughter, Fay (Jon) Forris Sablowski of Alpharetta, Georgia; sister in-law, Dolores Christ of Honolulu, Hawaii; and a cousin, Shirley Bell of Columbiana, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ken; stepsister, Edith Smith; and stepbrother, Kenneth Staines.

Services will be held Saturday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland, with Rev. Robert Linsz officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. A private burial will follow at Paradise Lutheran Church Cemetery, Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.