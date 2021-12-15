NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip “Scoop” Loncar, 86, died unexpectedly, Saturday evening, December 11, 2021 in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Philip was born April 10, 1935 in Struthers, a son of Philip and Barbara Vlosich Loncar. He was affectionately known by family and friends as “Scoop.”

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1953 graduate of Struthers High School.

Mr. Loncar was a member of the IBEW Local 64 in Youngstown and worked as an electrician his entire career, retiring at the age of 62.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown, the Croatian Club in Bessemer and SNPJ, where he enjoyed polka music and dancing with his wife. A dedicated family man, Scoop also enjoyed traveling to visit with family.

A man of big stature with an even bigger heart, Scoop could always be found helping family and friends with their latest projects. He was a simple man and nothing made him happier than knowing his loved ones were taken care of. Friendly by nature, Scoop never seemed to meet a stranger and enjoyed engaging in good conversation and telling stories everywhere he went. His friendliness, kindness and generosity will be missed by many.

His wife, the former Joan Corcoran Lichney, whom he married June 21, 1980, preceded him in death on September 1, 2021.

He is survived by his three children, Michael Loncar of Boardman, Randy (Patty) Loncar of Poland and Jeanine (Rick Jarrell) Loncar, M.D. of Madison, Alabama; four grandchildren, Lauren Loncar of Brooklyn, New York, Macy Loncar of Manhattan, New York, Rachael Jarrell of Irvine, California and Matthew Jarrell of Birmingham, Alabama; brother, Robert Loncar of Fontana, California; his niece, Denise Pavlik of Struthers, with whom he enjoyed a special bond and was always there for him; three stepdaughters and their families and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Scoop was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Pavlik and his former wife and mother of his children, Charlotte Lefler.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 18 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Jerek officiating.

Inurnment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Loncar’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

