CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip P. “Fast Philly” Smrek, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

He was born July 2, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles and Catherine (Evan) Smrek.

A proud 1955 graduate of Struthers High School, Phil lettered in all sports during his school years.

He served honorably in the United States Army until his discharge in 1964.

He worked at Reactive Metals in Niles for just under 10 years, including during his time in the military. He then worked at General Motors Lordstown in their receiving department until his retirement in 1994.

Phil married the love of his life, the former Joan Polder on September 29, 1962. In their retirement, he and Joni enjoyed being “snowbirds” in Bonita Springs, Florida, which enabled him to continue his love of golf year round. In keeping with his nickname, “Fast Philly” spent his retirement working at golf courses in both Ohio and Florida, including Mill Creek Golf Course in the summers and most recently Shadow Wood Preserve Country Club in Florida during the winters

Phil had a bright, alert, and outgoing personality. He was well loved by anyone lucky enough to know him and will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan; his sons, Philip Smrek of New York City, New York, Paul Smrek of Los Angeles, California, and Patrick (Kimberly) Smrek of Austintown; and his grandchildren, Logan, Grace, and Donovan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Eugene Smrek.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday December 28, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Austintown, followed immediately by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Military honors will be rendered for his service to our country after the mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation Golf Endowment to Benefit Mill Creek Park, ( mail c/o Mill Creek MetroParks 7574 Columbiana Rd. Canfield Ohio 44406) in Phil’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.