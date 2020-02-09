Peter Suszcynski, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Suszczynski, 72, of Canfield died on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House in Poland.

Mr. Suszczynski was born September 30, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Peter and Lucy (Santine) Suszczynski and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1965 graduate of Struthers High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

He had worked as an engineer at WFMJ for over 32 years. Prior to that, he drove for Clemente Funeral Home, was an EMT for American Ambulance in Youngstown and was a policeman in Struthers.

Peter had been a longtime member of the Mahoning Sportsman’s Association.

He enjoyed long walks through his neighborhood and working in his yard. He had the ability to fix anything and was the “go to” person for help in the family.

Besides his daughter, Amy (C.J.) Close of New Waterford, he leaves his former wife and good friend, Deena Suszczynski of Struthers. He also leaves his sister, Sandra Suszczynski of Struthers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Peter’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Hospice House and the nurses and aides from Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate care Peter received.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

