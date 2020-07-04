Peter G. Mraulak, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter G. Mraulak, 86, passed away early Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House with his family at his side.

Peter was born July 7, 1933 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Catherine Burick Mraulak.

A life-long resident of Struthers, Pete was very proud of his Nebo roots and Slovak heritage.

A graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1951, Pete went on to work as a lineman for Ohio Edison. After 43 and a half years of service, of which he was very proud, he retired as foreman in 1994.

He was a long-time member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and most recently, a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers.

Pete was a charter member and past treasurer of St. Anthony Society in Struthers and a former member of the Struthers Knights of Columbus.

Pete enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden every year and reaping and sharing the bounties of it. Equal to gardening was his love of bowling and golfing. He played golf whenever there was an opportunity and was a member of numerous leagues including The Elmton, LaVilla and Jednota golf leagues. His family though was his number one passion. Pete and Vita shared 65 wonderful loving years together, making their home in Struthers, raising their four children and in later years, enjoying the company of their grandchildren and great-grandson. He found enjoyment spending time with his childhood friends at their monthly breakfast club meetings and being there for family whether it was as simple as attending a sporting or school event, fishing with his sons, or the annual family vacations to the Outer Banks.

Pete will be remembered for his sharp wit, his dedicated work ethic, passion for his hobbies, loyal friendship and his love of family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Vita V. DiTommaso whom he married September 25, 1954; two daughters, Vicki (Rick) Rinko of Girard and Linda (Jim) Mazzocco of Struthers; two sons, Pete S. Mraulak and Tony (Renee) Mraulak all of Struthers; five grandchildren, Ricky and Ryan Rinko, Anthony Mozzocco and Steven and Matthew Mraulak; one great-grandson, Joshua Rinko.

Along with his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brother, John Mraulak.

Family and friends will be received Tuesday, July 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Martin Celuch officiating at the Great Hall of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors during the visitation do not linger after seeing the Mraulak family.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.