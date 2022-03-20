BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline (Paula) Babyak Gazdik, 100, passed from this earth on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Pauline was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 28, 1921 to Michael and Barbara (Sopko) Babyak. She was raised in Struthers, Ohio.

Pauline attended the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing and graduated with the class of 1942 as a registered nurse.

In 1945 she joined the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps Reserves and served a tour of duty during World War II then was a recalled to serve a second tour of duty during the Korean Conflict. She was honorably discharged from the Reserves in 1952 with the rank of Lieutenant.

In 1952 she married the love of her life, Frank W. Gazdik.

Pauline returned to school, attending Youngstown State University to earn a Bachelors Degree in Education in 1964 and later a Master’s in Education in 1971.

She subsequently taught at Bennett Elementary School in Youngstown, Ohio, retiring in 1988.

During her retirement Pauline enjoyed travelling with Frank, leading tours at the Butler Institute of American Art as a docent, volunteering at the English Center of Youngstown as a teacher and especially, babysitting her grandsons.

Pauline is a member of the Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses and the Mahoning Retired Teachers Association. She has been a member of St. Charles Catholic Church for over 50 years.

Pauline is survived by her two daughters Patricia (Richard) Heilman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Barbara Gazdik of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She also leaves three grandsons, Raymond Heilman of Taos, New Mexico, Paul (Heather) Heilman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Patrick (Lauren Stober) Heilman of Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Besides her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Frank; her three sisters, Mary Babyak, Helen Bartlett and Irene Shewmaker and four brothers, Michael Babyak, Jr., John Babyak, George Babyak and Andrew Babyak.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangments are handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pauline’s honor to Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

