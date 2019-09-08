Pauline Bochenek, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Bochenek, 90, of Poland, died Friday evening, September 6, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Bochenek was born January 19, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Mary (Bacak) Johnicka and had been a lifelong area resident.

Pauline was a 1947 graduate of Struthers High School and in her early years had been employed by the Zimmerman Insurance Agency. She became a full time mom when she married.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas in Struthers where she had also belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was also a member of LPSCU Branch 180.

She enjoyed trips to the casino with her family and cooking and entertaining friends and family.

Pauline married the “love of her life”, Frank “Boche” Bochenek on October 4, 1952 and they spent 64 great years together before Boche passed away in January of 2017.

She leaves two sons, Tom Bochenek of North Canton, Ohio and Ken Bochenek at home.

She enjoyed spending time with her nephews, Bob (Karen) Nalepa, Bill “Nellie” Nalepa, Ron (Cindy) Nalepa, Monte (Chee Chee) Vicarel, Jack (Gina) Vicarel, Mike (Judy) Bochenek, Rick (Barb) Racine and her niece, Kathy (Ken) Evans and all of their children and her sister-in-law, Fritz Vicarel.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Nalepa and her brother, Steve “Shine” Johnicka.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at the funeral home.

