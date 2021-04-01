Pauline A. Shaffer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline A. Shaffer, 92, passed away Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Mrs. Shaffer was born November 1, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Albert and Margaret Markovich Bilkie.

Raised on the east side, Pauline attended her freshman and sophomore year at Ursuline High School and for her junior, senior year transferred to East High School where she graduated with the Class of 1946.

One of few girls growing up in the east side neighborhood, Pauline’s fondest memory was playing ball with the boys in the neighborhood and to this day had a love for playing ball and watching sports. Pauline’s top two teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Indians. In addition to watching her favorite teams, Pauline, could always be found with televisions on in several rooms watching all sport teams including tennis and ice skating. Bowling was another sport Pauline enjoyed and she even worked at the Holiday Bowl in Struthers. It’s easy to understand why collecting sports memorabilia was one of Pauline’s hobbies.

Pauline married David J. Shaffer on August 27, 1949 and they made their home in Struthers.

Pauline settled into domesticated bliss raising her two daughters. She was a wonderful homemaker and she made many special memories for her children and grandchildren. She loved celebrating and decorating for the holidays, Halloween being extra fun for the children..

Pauline leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Alice Wilson and Shirley Neapolitan, both of Struthers, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jaime (Scott) Rennecker of Uniontown, Ohio, Janine Neapolitan of Struthers, Ohio, James Neapolitan III of Austintown, Ohio and Kim Paulsey of Struthers, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Dylan and Nathan Paulsey, MaKenna Mosnot and Madelyn and Samuel Rennecker and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Shaffer; two brothers, John and Michael Nittoli and her sons-in-law, Tom Wilson and James Neapolitan, Jr.

Pauline’s family will receive friends Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, where a celebration of her life will follow at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.