POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side.

Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol (DeMine) Coleman.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1994. She attended Youngstown State University studying computer technique and later attended cosmetology school.

Paula worked in the retail sector of IGA in Struthers, Dillard’s and Kaufman’s at the Southern Park Mall, Dinesol Plastics in Niles and Youngstown, Comprehensive Logistics in Austintown, Steel City in Youngstown and when she was in high school, A&W Restaurant in Boardman.

She was a devoted daughter, mother, sister and aunt, devoting all of her time to be a stay-at-home mom for her beloved son, Joshua. She always made it a priority to make sure her family felt important by ensuring their birthdays and holidays were celebrated with decorations, gifts and attention. Paula’s spirit and energy touched the heart and soul of everyone who knew her. She was beautiful, outspoken, always considerate and always thinking of others first.

Paula attended Trinity Fellowship Church in Boardman and was a devout reborn Christian who believed in Jesus Christ.

She loved listening to music, dancing, was an avid runner and enjoyed walking in the park. Paula was creative, artistic, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Paula also loved studying meteorology and astronomy.

Paula is survived by her mother, Carol Coleman; her fiancée of 23 years, David Jolliff and her son, Joshua Jolliff, all from Poland; two sisters, Carrie Coleman (Brian Cutchall) of Austintown and Christine Coleman (Jeff) Price of Poland and a nephew, Jeffrey (Arista) Coleman of Struthers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul M. Coleman and her brother, Michael Coleman.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a Celebration of Life service to follow on Friday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with her brother-in-law, Jeff Price officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Paula’s family in care of Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514 to help with burial expenses.

