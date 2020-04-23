Paul R. Birch, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Birch, 87, died Sunday evening, April 19, 2020 at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center.

Paul was born June 21, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of the late Guy and Kate (Mound) Birch.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Paul was proud to call Struthers his hometown. He was a 1953 graduate of Struthers High School and worked as a custodian for the Struthers Local Schools, retiring after 38 years of service. A Wildcat at heart, Paul enjoyed supporting the school throughout his life and following its sporting programs, attending football games, up until his health wouldn’t allow. Putting those health issues aside, in 2019, Paul was proud to attend two games with his son Rick, including the first game of the season which was the dedication of the SHS new football field, the Laddie J. Fedor Field and Steve Belichik Complex. Paul truly was synonymous with “Once a Wildcat always a Wildcat!”

For 62 years, Paul worked as a part-time funeral associate with Becker Funeral Homes and also for Gold Cross as an ambulance technician for many years. He truly loved serving his community, meeting people and the genuine camaraderie he shared with his co-workers. In September of 2016, he was honored for his longtime valued service with a retirement party at one of his local favorite restaurants, the Elmton.

Active in the Struthers community, Paul was a volunteer member of the Struthers Fire Department for over 30 years, serving under three different chiefs. He was also a member of the Struthers Fireman’s Association and the Mahoning Valley Firefighters Association, serving as a past president for both associations.

A longtime member of the Struthers Parkside Church, Paul was a member of its Fireside Sunday School Class, served two terms as a deacon and was an assistant Sunday School superintendent for several years.

In May of 1978, Paul was inducted into the Poland Masonic Lodge No. 766 and remained a very active member. He was inducted into both the Scottish and York Rites of Freemasonry. Paul dedicated the next 42 years to serving the organization and was elected a member of the Masonic Council in 1991. In 2017, Paul received the Meritorious Service Award from the Scottish Rite. He was also a very active member of the Aut Mori Grotto, St. John’s Commandry, Al Koran Shrine, Youngstown Shrine Club, the High Twelve and a social member of the AMVETS Post 44, devoting much of his time to the organizations.

Paul, who is known to never forget a name, sincerely cared for those who were in need of a friend, often visiting and calling shut-ins and nursing home residents. He leaves a legacy that teaches us the importance of how much a simple gesture such as a visit or phone call can uplift someone’s spirit and brighten their day.

Paul is survived by his children, Richard (Nancy) Birch of New Middletown, Kathy (Bill) Mason of Hawkinsville, Georgia, Terri Sumner of Orlando, Florida and Linda Mountford of Poland; four grandchildren, Kristin (Mike) Fox, Lauren (Daniel) Baco, Patrick (Alyssa) Birch and Courtney Mountford and his five great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to as his “Starting 5,” Landon and Laiken Fox, Parker and Lena Birch and Peighton Baco.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, James Birch; daughter, Susan Wynne; brothers, Homer and Clifford Birch; sisters, Mary Louise Nichols and infant sister, Ellen Birch; his former wife and friend, Sally Birch and son-in-law, Don Sumner.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private service will be held for the family at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, followed by interment at the Poland Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Paul’s life will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made on behalf of his granddaughter, Kristin Fox through paypal.me/jessicacene <http://paypal.me/jessicacene> or Venmo- @Jessica-Cene or to Mike Fox c/o Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471 or to the Struthers Fire Department, checks to be written to: Struthers City Auditor (in memo Birch/Fire Department) and mail to City Hall, 6 Elm Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.