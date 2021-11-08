Paul P. Butch, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul P. Butch, 79, of Austintown, died Sunday morning, November 7, 2021 at Austinwoods Manor.

He was born January 20, 1942 in Erskine Quarry, Pennsylvania, a son of Mike and Mary Mangine Butch and had been a lifelong area resident.

Paul was a graduate of Union High School in New Castle and had worked as the operating engineer for Butch & McCree Paving for many years retiring in 2004. He was a member of Local 66.

Paul was a caring and loving person who would do anything for anyone.

Besides his wife, the former Joann Bolenbach, who he married in 1980, he leaves three daughters, Cindy (Bill) Todd of Deland, Florida, Missy Spain of Niles and Vivian Grist of Austintown; two grandchildren, Zachary (Kaitlyn) Covert and Grace Gorby; one great-grandson, Dashiell Covert; a brother, Eugene (Delores) Butch of Hillsville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Darlene (Steve) Kalosky in Michigan; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a son, Tom Esker and a brother, Mike Butch.

A funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

