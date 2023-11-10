POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Michael Tkacik passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after a courageous and fierce 9-year battle with cancer. He was a quiet and compassionate man who loved God and his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Paul was born on June 28, 1954, to Paul and Josephine (Fabian) Tkacik of New Middletown, who preceded him in death.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1972 and completed business classes at Youngstown State University while helping run Tkacik Construction.

An accomplished craftsman, he started Springfield Masonry, winning awards and recognition for his beautiful and unique fireplace and brick designs. A member of numerous mason and bricklayer unions and associations, Paul has left his skilled mark on many homes and buildings throughout our area, including the Lake Club and the Great Hall of St. Nicholas Parish in Struthers. He was a longtime parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church.

From a young age, Paul loved all sports, especially baseball, football, hockey and golf. As a young adult, he played on the Beaver Valley regional intramural hockey team. An accomplished golfer, Paul won many tournaments and, in 2021, scored his first major victory on the U.S. Am Tour (Pittsburgh), was named the club’s Player of the Year, and made the field for the national tournament. He enjoyed attending many Browns, Ohio State Football, and Indians games throughout the years, including one of the 1995 World Series games in Cleveland. Supporting sports in his community, he was a referee for the Poland Youth Soccer Association.

Paul was an avid reader, having read and journaled 1,014 books. Most of all, Paul loved being around his family, friends, and dogs. He passed the time playing cards, board games and sharing meals with his two closest friends John and Paul.

He is survived by his wife, the former Denise Godina, whom he married in 1988; his daughter, Alexa; and son, Nicholas. He leaves three sisters, Paulette (Robert) Babyak, Patty (Charles) Hanna, and Janet (Tim) Flaherty and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, followed by a brief prayer service beginning at 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

He will then be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

The family requests that any memorials be made in Paul’s name to the Poland Library Book Fund, c/o Public Library of Youngstown Development Office, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503 or Cleveland Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106 in his memory.

