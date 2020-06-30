Paul Michael Poldergotch, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Michael Poldergotch, Jr., 71, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020 at his residence.

Paul was born October 31, 1948 in Youngstown, the son of the late Paul, Sr. and Mary (Kovacicek) Poldergotch.

He was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1976.

A proud veteran, Paul served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist Five.

After his service in the military, Paul worked as a communication specialist for the federal government for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), working in the West Wing at the White House under president Richard Nixon. He later worked in Alexandria, Virginia and San Jose, California, before returning to Washington D.C., retiring in 2005. During his time as a communication specialist, Paul received numerous awards including the Exceptional Performance Award from the CIA in April of 1997 and again in July of 1998, the Nonproliferation Center Distinguished Service Award for years of services from May of 1996 to September of 2000, all under the presidency of George H.W. Bush.

After retiring, Paul returned to the Youngstown area.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Paul is survived by his sister, Patricia A. Furman of Mentor; brother, Vanroy W. Poldergotch of Canfield; niece, Dr. Ami (Brian) Hall of Mentor; great-niece, Gwen Hall; great-nephew, Matthew Hall and his extended family.

Due to COVID-19, there was a private family graveside service on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Arrangements were handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

