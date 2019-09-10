Paul Michael “P.M.” Sedzmak, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Michael “P.M.” Sedzmak, 58, passed away Sunday evening, September 8, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital at St. Elizabeth in Boardman with his family at his side.

P.M. was born January 30, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Evelyn Hall Sedzmak.

A 1979 graduate of Struthers High School Paul worked for and retired from Mahoning County Facilities Maintenance.

P.M. leaves his wife, the former Theresa Leko, whom he married October 14, 1989; his son, Adam Michael “A.M.” Sedzmak at home; sister, JoAnn (Reid) Phelan of Yorktown, Virginia; along with the Leko family, Bernie and Anna, Albie and Sue, Ron and Karen and Ed and Traci; 12 nieces and nephews and two great-nephews and all of his extended adopted nieces and nephews who honored him by calling him, “Uncle P.” He loved you all so very much. P.M. will be sadly missed by his puppy, Sidney, “The prettiest girl in the world.”

A proud life-long resident of Struthers, P.M. was a member of the Elmton Golf League, Gridiron Club and the former Struthers AC Club.

P.M.’s greatest enjoyment was watching Adam play sports; especially football. He was so proud of Adam’s accomplishments. P.M. loved being with family and friends. Their annual vacations to the Outer Banks and Ft. Myers Beach with the Leko and Melnek families were always a summer highlight along with spending the holidays together, cooking up their family tradition of recipes.

P.M. cherished his memories of growing up in the Helena Drive-Overlook Blvd. neighborhood. “The best neighborhood in the world.” His childhood friends were like brothers to him his entire life. He was blessed with family and long time friends that were always there for him. He was so thankful to them for impacting his life in so many ways.

Thank you to the ICU staff at Boardman and Youngstown St. Elizabeth Hospital. Especially his nurses who made his last few weeks of life full of smiles, laughs and friendship.

A service celebrating Paul’s life will be held Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers.

Friends will be received Thursday, September 12 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Struthers Gridiron, P.O. Box 30, Struthers, OH 44471.

