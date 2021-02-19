Paul M. Thomas, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Thomas, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, from Covid-related pneumonia and complications at the age of 80.



Paul was born on May 14, 1940, to the late William and Clara Myers Thomas, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1959 and then served in the Army, stationed overseas in Germany.

Upon his return, Paul turned one of his life’s passions into a successful business, Paul’s Taxidermy Shop and worked as a world-renowned professional taxidermist until his death. He has mounted animals from all over the world and has work in museums, galleries and private collections all over the country.



Paul was an avid hunter and traveler and never missed an opportunity to swap stories and experiences with fellow hunters and friends. He personally hunted throughout the United States, including Alaska, Texas, Colorado, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming, as well as Ohio and Pennsylvania and all over Canada, including Quebec, Newfoundland, Northwest Territories, Yukon and British Columbia. He spent many years working as a skinner and a guide in hunting camps with outfitters in Canada and Alaska, always eager to share in the escapades of the hunt with his friends and colleagues. Some of his most memorable experiences came from his many trips to Alaska and his work there. One of his best trips was hunting with Sam Fejes near Cordova in 1989, where he harvested a 9 ½’ brown bear, which currently “resides” in his home.



Paul also took many trips to Africa to work and hunt there. He was always ready to share his stories and experiences with anyone who wanted to listen and for nearly 20 years, often accompanied his fellow hunters on their trips. Paul was fortunate enough to have had his family travel to Africa with him and was proud to tell and retell those stories over the years.



Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marti Huggins Thomas, whom he married on October 13, 1965; his sons, Rhyde (Leesa) Thomas of Montville, Ohio and Andy (Teri) Thomas of Poland, Ohio and four grandchildren, Jacob, Rabekah, Dylan and Derek Thomas. He also is survived by a brother, Robert (Barbara) Thomas of Boardman, Ohio and a sister, Sue Thomas of Columbiana, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, a brother, William (Barbara) Thomas, preceded him in death.



There will be a Celebration of Life held for Paul during the weekend of May 14, 2021, although no services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material donations in Paul’s name can be made to Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, which houses many of Paul’s mounts, at P.O. Box 2212, East Liverpool, OH 43920, or online at www.beavercreekwildlife.org.



Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.