Paul M. Gbur, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Gbur, 84, of Lowellville, died early Friday, April 17, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Paul was born May 5, 1935 in Lowellville, a son of the late Matthew and Veronica (Morjock) Gbur.

Paul was raised in Lowellville and attended Poland High School until enlisting in the United States Army in September of 1952, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, UN Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Combat Medical Badge and was honorably discharged in September of 1955. Returning to the area after his discharge, he worked as a pipe fitter for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Copperweld and LTV. In 1980, Paul joined the United States Navy Reserve, serving his country for an additional 14 years as a Seabee.

Throughout the years, he enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing pool. A lover of the outdoors and nature, Paul had a huge heart for all animals. He was often found rescuing strays, mending the injured animals, nursing them back to health and keeping them all well fed! He will also be remembered for his unique sense of humor by all those who knew and loved him.

He was a longtime member of the Lowellville United Methodist Church, the St. Anthony Society and the VFW Post 3538, both in Struthers.

His wife, the former LaDona Donham, whom he married June 29, 1968, preceded him in death on August 25, 2015.

He is survived by five children, Kelly Kern of Poland, Traci (Cheng “Todd”) Lu of Poland, Paul Gbur, Jr. of St. Petersburg, Florida, Mark Gbur of Struthers and Richard Gbur of Lafayette, Indiana; stepchildren, Corky (Kris) Mayberry of Lowellville, Alan (Jenny) Mayberry of Monaca, Pennsylvania, Sandra (Steve) Wilson of East Palestine and Robin (Randy) Dever of Washington, Pennsylvania; his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his faithful four-legged companion, Claire.

In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Jo Gbur; step-daughter, Lori Mayberry; four sisters, Mary Seman, Dorothy Frye, Veronica Rusnak and Marge Planey and six brothers, Matthew, Martin, Charles, John, George and Clement Gbur.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private service will be held for the family and interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Gbur’s name to the VFW Post 3538, 157 Lowellville Road, Struthers, OH 44471 or to New Lease on Life, 2773 E Midlothian Boulevard, Struthers, OH 44471.

