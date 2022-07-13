STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul James Ingram, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022 at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Mr. Ingram was born July 17, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Wiley and Katherine Dyer Ingram.

Raised in Struthers, Paul graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1953.

In 1954, Paul enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1956 and returned to his hometown of Struthers.

Paul married his high school sweetheart, the former Phyllis McPhee, on June 22, 1957 and it was most fitting that they made their home in Struthers.

Paul went on to receive his Associate’s Degree from Youngstown State University.

For over 32 years, Paul worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for the Struthers Post Office. Paul, with his easy going personality and smile, made many friends along his route. He retired in 1990.

Active in his children’s athletics, Paul coached baseball for the Struthers Little League and later for Struthers High School. He coached football for the Little Wildcats as well. Paul’s favorite pasttimes were planting and raising his vegetable garden, golfing with his longtime friends on the Elmton Golf League, and after retirement, wintering with Phyllis in Naples, Florida.

Paul was a member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church now known as Struthers Parkside Church.

Most important to Paul was family and spending time with them.

Paul leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, Phyllis; three children, Paul James Ingram, Jr. of Worthington, Ohio, Nancy (Mark) Sabol of Canfield, Ohio and Robert (Carrie) Ingram of Hardeeville, South Carolina; two sisters, Sandra Snyder of Poland and Carol Oldland of New Middletown; and six grandchildren who Paul adored, Paul (Alyssa) and Caitlin Sabol, Kendra (Will) Kimbro, Alyssa (Robbie) Kasko, Kylee and Carly Ingram.

Family will receive friends Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A funeral service honoring Paul’s life will follow at 12 Noon with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Contributions may be made to the Parkside Church, 110 Poland Ave., Struthers, Ohio, 44471.

