Paul Hvizdos, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Hvizdos, 83, of Poland, Ohio, died Friday evening, November 12, 2021.

He was born April 9, 1938, in Poland, Ohio, son of Michael and Josephine (Heldt) Hvizdos and had been a lifelong area resident.

Paul was a 1956 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

After graduation, he worked for Pepsi Cola, then at City Office and Art and eventually dedicated nearly 40 years at Knesal Hardware until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown, where he served as a eucharistic minister, a Silas Marner and belonged to the Fifties Club.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Paul enjoyed bus trips, especially to the casinos, playing the lottery, playing cards and board games. He enjoyed telling jokes and spending time with his family and friends at his condo at Geneva-on-the-Lake. His friendly manner brought a smile to everyone’s face; everyone he met, became a friend.

His wife, the former Ruthann Sharp, whom he married July 14, 1962, died December 9, 2014.

Paul leaves his son, Jeff (Kim) Hvizdos of North Lima; two grandchildren, Michael and Amanda; two brothers, Mike (Irene) Starr and John (Joyce) Hvizdos; three sisters, Mary Hvizdos, Helen Bosak and Annie (Frank) Molnar; two sisters-in-law, Geri Hvizdos, and Suzie Hankinson; two brothers-in-law, Joe Opsitnik and Gary Kling; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as, his significant other, Betty Himes.

Besides his parents and his wife, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Hvizdos and Joe Hankinson; a sister, Josie Opsitnik; a half-sister, Bernice Mihalko and her husband, Joe; a brother-in-law, Tom Bosak; a sister-in-law, Janet Kling and a niece, Lori Tamburro.

Friends will be received Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday morning, November 17, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, with Father Stephen Zeigler, officiating.

Friends may also visit prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the church.

Contributions may be made to the church.

Condolences may be sent at beckerobits.com.

