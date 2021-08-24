Paul E. Rentz, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul E. Rentz of Boardman, Ohio, who left this earth peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the age of 80.



Paul was born on July 19, 1941, in Lowellville, Ohio, the son of Henry and Cleo (Emery) Rentz.



He was a tow motor driver at GM Lordstown for 31 years. Prior to his employment at GM, he also worked at Aluminum Color and Sawhill Tubular.



He graduated from Lowellville High School in 1959 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1964.



Paul was an avid sports fan who rooted for his favorite Ohio teams, the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Holiday Camplands. He also loved listening to music, reading the daily newspaper, traveling and playing his favorite card game, Canasta.



He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, the former Ellen Sue Williams, whom he met at the Pointview Ballroom and later married on December 23, 1968; two sons, Scott (Yvonne) Rentz and Keith (Julie) Rentz and four grandchildren, Justin, Anthony, Aidan and Lliam. He also leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Bob (Sue) Rentz; sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Carol Rentz; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends and all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Don and Henry “Bill” and his cousin, Tom Hoffman.



Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home on Market Street in Boardman. There will also be another viewing one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service on Friday, August 27, with Pastor Meta Cramer from the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge where Paul was a member.



Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.