POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul C. Woolweaver, 81, died Monday evening, December 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Paul was born February 20, 1940 in Girard, Ohio, a son of the late Paul and Erma Misel Woolweaver.

A lifelong Mahoning Valley resident, Paul has resided in Girard, Canfield, Boardman, Austintown and most recently Poland.

He was a 1958 graduate of Girard High School and worked as a machinist for Commercial Shearing and Linde Hydraulics for the majority of his career.

He was a member of Boardman Baptist Church. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and automotive mechanical and do-it-yourself work.

Paul is survived by his son, Kevin (Heidi) Woolweaver of Boardman; grandson, Ryan (Chandler Miku) Woolweaver of Massillon; a brother, Robert (Gaynell) Woolweaver and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his second wife, Sandra Corsale Woolweaver; his former wife, Nancy Woolweaver and siblings, Joseph Greathouse, Martha Duncan, Katherine Morgan, Thomas Woolweaver, Ruth Howley and David Woolweaver.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 17 at Noon at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where family and friends will be received from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m., prior to the service.

Interment will follow at the Girard City Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

To send flowers to Paul’s family, please visit our floral store.