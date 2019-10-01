Paul C. Skoloda, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul C. Skoloda, 85, died Sunday evening, September 29, 2019, at Assumption Village, surrounded by family.

Paul was born December 9, 1933, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Helen (Kotsek) Skoloda.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Paul was a 1953 graduate of Struthers High School.

In 1952, he enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served for four years before being inducted into the United States Army. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1960, with the rank of Private First Class.

Mr. Skoloda began his career as a welder with Youngstown Sheet & Tube, where he was awarded his certificate of apprenticeship for welding in 1956. He later worked as a welder, fitter and supervisor for GATX and retired from Monroe, Incorporated, as a welder in 1995.

Active in the Struthers community, Paul served on the Struthers Zoning Board, ran for councilman in 2003 and served three terms as president of the St. Nicholas School Mom’s and Dad’s Club.

As a child, Paul was a Boy Scout and in his later years, became active again with the Boys Scouts of America. He served as a Representative to Council, was on the Boy Scout Committee and served as Assistant Scout Master, all to Troop 101.

Mr. Skoloda was a member of the Church of the Rock and a former member of New Life, both in Poland.

An outdoorsman, Paul enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of the National Archery Association, National Rifle Association and was a hunter safety instructor for the state of Ohio in the Mahoning Valley.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Lou Annichine, whom he married November 27, 1954; two daughters, Shari (Buddy) Stefano of Callahan, Florida and Paula (Thomas) Carr of New Castle, Pennsylvania; son, John (Lisa) Skoloda of Poland; sister, Louise Miely of Struthers; five grandchildren, Audra (Matt) Floyd, Mitchell Stefano, Christina (Andrew) Kuchmaner, Daniel Skoloda, Tyler Skoloda and three great-grandchildren, Jacob and Shepherd Floyd and Avery Kuchmaner.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Skoloda and his brother, Edward Skoloda.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, with Pastor Reid Lamport, officiating.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

