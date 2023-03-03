YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colonel (Ret.) Patrick J. Briceland unexpectedly went to be with the Lord Thursday March 2, 2023.

Patrick was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 14, 1948, the son of William and Marie (Zimmerman) Briceland.

He married the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Mary Grace (Pagano), May 26, 1979.

He was a 1966 Chaney graduate and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967. He entered Vietnam as a Private and within months was promoted to Sergeant at 19 years old. After his initial enlistment, Patrick earned his Bachelors of Arts in Education through the ROTC program at Youngstown State University and was commissioned as an Officer in the U.S. Army.

Patrick had a total of 31 years of active duty service in the U.S. Army, with 13 of those years being in foreign service. He achieved his Masters of Arts in International Affairs in 1986 from Ohio University. He was selected for three separate war colleges, including the Brazilian Command and General Staff College in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, VA; and Inter-American Defense College in Washington, DC.

During his military career, he held various command leadership positions throughout the world, including Korea and Germany. After his military career, he worked as a human resources director and ultimately retired from the U.S. Social Security Administration. He served as the 2008 Board President of the Youngstown Goodwill Industries, was named Who’s Who in American Colleges, and a member of Kappa Delta Pi. More recently, he was an active member of the Lion’s Club, American Legion, and VFW.

But, Pat’s proudest role was serving as a husband, father, grandpa, brother, and uncle. Along with his wife, Mary Grace, he is survived by his daughter, Christina (Jonathan) Reader; son, David (Angela) Briceland; grandchildren, Ava, Audrina, Adele, and Alina; sister, Bernadette Melchione; twin sister, Kathleen Gerdes; brother, Michael (Charlene) Briceland; brother-in-law, Michael Perello, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maria Perello.

Pat was a lover of all animals, and especially cared for his granddogs, Kona and Enzo. Pat will forever be remembered for his ultimate “dad jokes” and loving regard for all who met him. He was a bright light, bringing cheer and a kind, warm smile to any occasion. He held his family with the highest regard. He enjoyed gardening, home improvement projects, and his morning “coffee breaks” with friends.

Visitation will be Monday, March 6, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A Prayer Service is scheduled Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Davis-Becker at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr, Boardman, OH. Burial and military honors will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 S. Canfield- Niles Road, Canfield, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.