CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Francis Carney was born November 15, 1939, to Patrick and Rose Carney in Campbell, Ohio. He passed away Tuesday, November 1.



Patrick was raised in Campbell, Ohio and was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Shortly after graduation, Patrick relocated to California where he lived and worked for several years. Upon returning to the Youngstown area, Patrick accepted a position with the General Motors Corporation in Lordstown. After more than 30 years of dedicated service as a tool and die cutter grinder in the Fisher Body Plant, Patrick retired.



In his spare time and after retirement, Patrick enjoyed carpentry. He could be found most evenings and weekends, in his garage or wood shop designing and creating beautiful, handcrafted pieces for family and friends. Patrick never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him.



Patrick will be remembered as a loyal and loving husband, father and friend and for his wry sense of humor and insatiable desire to learn.



Patrick is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Diana Carney; children, Diana Kauffman (Brad Kauffman) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania and Catherine Carney of Orlando, Florida; stepchildren, Dawn Blair of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and James James of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Tyler Burton, Austin Blair, Samantha Blair, Nickolas Eichner, John Eichner and Roman Eichner and sister, Dorothy Flak of Canfield, Ohio.



In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosemary Vanderpool and Mary Ann Wetek and daughter, Christine Eichner.



Patrick’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the kind and caring staff of The Inn at Poland Way and Traditions Health and Hospice Care.



Patrick’s family will receive friends, Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A service celebrating Patrick’s life will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

