YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Christopher DeLisio, 63, passed away suddenly of an apparent heart attack, late Thursday evening, December 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Patrick was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Anthony and Joanne Aeppli DeLisio.

Raised in Struthers, Patrick attended Struthers Schools and was certified as a draftsman from the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School in 1976.

As in the 1970s, Pat was a free spirit and briefly worked at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube when he decided it was time to head west to Los Angeles, California. There, his Uncle John took him in as another son and set him on a great path. He was employed as a draftsman for Hughes Aircraft Company and as a side job would house sit for the Hollywood elite such as Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn.

Years later, he decided to return home and he met the love of his life, Mary Duggan. Together, they moved to Cincinnati where he worked for GE Jet Engines and then to Jupiter, Florida where he worked as a draftsman with Pratt and Whitney Jet Engines. They were there for 11 months when they decided to escape the heat and relocate to Seattle, Washington and Pat went to work for The Boeing Company. It was in Seattle where Pat and Mary married on September 7, 1990.

Ten years later, they decided to move back Cincinnati to be closer to family. Pat was employed with the Ford Company which later transferred him to Detroit, Michigan. In 2005, the decision was made to finally return to Struthers to set down roots. Pat, for a change of pace, joined his sister’s company, LL&D Insurance Agency in Poland as an insurance adjuster.

Pat was a member of St. Anthony’s Society in Struthers, a DeLisio family tradition.

He played racquetball and golf and was a member of several golf leagues including The Elmton Golf League. He enjoyed gardening and canning peppers and traveling with Mary to Mexico and the west coast.

A family man at heart, Pat was the rock to his family and put everyone’s needs before his own. He was always there for his mother; a good and loving husband to Mary; best friend to his brothers and sister and fun and caring uncle to his nieces and nephews. Pat, always the life of the party, was a loyal, loving son, brother, husband, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Pat leaves behind to cherish his memory, Mary; his mother, Joanne, also of Struthers; siblings, Anthony DeLisio of Lowellville, Judith Coloutes of Struthers, David (Lynda) DeLisio of Youngstown, Joseph DeLisio of Lowellville and William (Donna) DeLisio of Twinsburg; two sisters-in-law, Margee (Doug) Jones of Wellston, Ohio and Michelle (Ronnie) Mogolich of Pocotello, Idaho and numerous nieces and nephews, including his Godson, John.

Pat was preceded in death by his father, Anthony L. DeLisio, Sr; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Beatrice Duggan; sisters-in-law, Christina Rudy and Amy Duggan and brother-in-law, Patrick Duggan.

Family will receive friends Saturday, December 11 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

To send flowers to Patrick’s family, please visit our floral store.