Patricia Singer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Singer, 83, formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center with her four children by her side.

Patricia was born March 18, 1937 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul Straw and Rose Musone.

She was a lifelong resident of New Castle and moved to the Youngstown area a few years ago. Patricia was a homemaker, loved children and enjoyed singing to them. She enjoyed watching old classic movies, going shopping, watching the birds in her yard at her feeders, feeding ducks and was an animal and nature lover.

Patricia was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed and treasured the time she spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered as “Grammy”.

Patricia is survived by two sons, Onny (Christine) Singer of Struthers, and James Singer of New Castle; two daughters, Rhonda L. Singer of Poland and Tammy (Beth) Singer of Poland; twelve grandchildren, Salanda (Thomas) Fernandez, Janae Singer, Jordan Singer, Kristyna Labato, Onny Singer, Jr., Shane (Kim) Runge, Luke (Chrisy) Runge, Erin (Harold) Jackson, Cheyanne Singer, James (Starr) Chismark, Kayla (Anthony) Chismark, Cody (Michael) Chismark and 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, William (Cora) Ferro of New Castle; her niece, Maggie Ferro of Struthers and twin great-nephews, Dominic Cast and Liam Cast.

Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her former husband, Ronald Singer; daughter-in-law, Tammy Singer and a nephew, Toby Ferro.

Due to COVID19, safety precautions will be taken. With that said, visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

The 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Singer family.

There will be a family funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Bill Rupert officiating. Interment will take place at St Vitus Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

