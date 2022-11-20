BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Penney Hughes, 80, of Boardman, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Woodland Nursing Home at Hampton Woods after a long illness.

She was born July 9, 1942 in Youngstown, the youngest of six children to Darrell and Manella Penney.

She was married to George Hughes, the longtime choir teacher at Chaney High School. Even though they didn’t have any children of their own, they considered all of his students their kids.

Pat went back to school at Youngstown State University in the 1980’s and earned her Degree.

She worked for 12 years as a job coach helping people with mental illness obtain work placements.

She retired and so did George. Alas! He passed away in 2020.

Pat is survived by her two cats, Watson and Archie, as well as some nephews and nieces.

The day before she died she said, “Keep in touch with those you love and those that love you back.” She also said, “You might have tough times but you have to push through them and trust God’s plan.”

She is sadly missed. We love you Pat!

A small memorial service for Pat will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Come join us and share memories of Mr. and Mrs. Hughes.

