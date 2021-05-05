Patricia Louise Spisak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Spisak, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 4 at Briarfield Manor, surrounded by family members.



Pat was born on August 25, 1931, to Pauline E. (Folk) and Charles W. Hann.

She graduated from McDonald High School in 1949. After spending several years as a housewife, she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Youngstown State University.

She taught elementary school in the Youngstown area at St. Brendan’s School and Covington Elementary before moving to Okeechobee, Florida in 1979, where she lived and taught for 20 years.

She and Paul returned to the Youngstown area in 2000 and were members of St. Christine’s Parish.



Pat was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, a Friend of the Boardman Library, an active member of several knitting groups and a volunteer for several organizations and causes, including the Fish Samaritan House, Butler Art Institute and Hospice of the Valley.



Pat was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband, Paul Spisak, who died in 2010, as well as a grandson, Larry J. Sargent, Jr.

She is survived by her four children, James (Omar Macias), Carol (Larry) Sargent, Mary Seemann and Kathleen (Jeffrey) Clegg; six grandchildren, Carrie Ann Sargent (Justin Werbiskis), John (Becky) Martin, Jr., Nicholas (Whitney) and Daniel Clegg, Cassandra (Daniel) Kerr and William Seemann and five great-grandchildren, Kaia and Evan Werbiskis and Ulysses, Forrest and Winston Clegg.



A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fish Samaritan House.



Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

