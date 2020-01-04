Patricia Louise Costello, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – God has called one of his most beloved children back home. Patricia Louise (Dellorco) Costello, 79, passed away on January 2, 2020.

Patricia was born in Youngstown on December 12, 1940.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1958.

She then attended St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1961 and received her B.S. of Nursing from YSU in 1983.

Patricia was married to Guy Costello and together they have four children, seven grandchildren and many grandpets.

Patricia worked as a nurse in both the hospital and doctor’s office. She became the very first school nurse at St. Nicholas School and then worked for many years as a school nurse in the Struthers City School District.

Patricia thoroughly enjoyed being a nurse and was much more than a nurse to anyone who met her. She provided unconditional love and support to anyone who needed it-patients, students, friends and family.

Patricia’s passion was for the church. She loved God above all and she showed that through her kindness and empathy towards others. She was an active member in the church community. Patricia was a member of St. Nicholas Parish where she was a Rector and Lay Director of Cursillo.

She devoted her time to CCD, RCIA, Youth Ministry and was chairperson for Ultreya. Patricia was a founding member of the church folk group which he thoroughly enjoyed. She also enjoyed decorating the church for the holidays.

Patricia was an avid reader. She was also artistic and loved to paint and draw as well as going to the movies. She loved to sing and was an avid animal lover. Patricia was also deeply interested and moved by Native American spirituality and culture.

Devoted to her family, she loved being with her children and grandchildren. Her family and friends meant everything to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Lefty” and Louise Dellorco.

Patricia leaves her husband of 56 years, Guy Costello; children, Marla (Gene) Costello LaMarca, Guy (Mary) Costello, Michele (Michael) Costello Lettau and Marcy (Brian) Costello Barnes; seven grandchildren, Giuliana and Dominic LaMarca, Guy, Rena and Kara Costello and Blake and Remy Barnes; sisters, Donna Dellorco and Judye Dellorco Woronka; sisters-in-law, Valerie Witherow, Glory Seacrist and MaryAnn (Bruce) Lucas and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patricia’s spirit lives on through her family and friends. Her life, loves, humor and compassion will not be forgotten. She will be deeply missed every single day. DE COLORES!

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street in Poland.

A Cursillo Bible Vigil will follow at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, January 6, 2020.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church with Father Martin Celuch officiating.

Entombment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

