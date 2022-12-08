CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven.

A mother to many and a friend to all, her story began on March 17, 1945, in Struthers, Ohio where she was the youngest of two children to the late Jean and Ralph Rosenberger.

Pat’s joy was her family and the kids she shared with Ronald Jayne, Sr. Her gift was nurturing people, starting with her children, Ronald Jayne, Jr. of Moundsville, West Virginia, Michelle (Mark) Corll of Canfield, Ohio, Randy (Holly) Jayne of Columbiana, Ohio, Joanna (Steve) Turnbull of Salem, Ohio, Jason Jayne of Canfield, Ohio and Jeanna (Angel) Ortiz of Struthers, Ohio.

Pat’s family didn’t stop there. She was mother and caregiver to more than 57 foster children, opening her heart and her home to so many in need. She had a gift in caring for these children, especially the babies who she loved to hold, rock and sing to. Later in life, she used her gifts to care for many elderly friends who could no longer care for themselves. We were blessed to have had her tender touch shape and influence The Days of Our Lives.

On a weekly basis, you’d be sure to find Pat gathered around the family poker table, a love passed down from her parents. In more recent years, these games were shared with her sister, Shirley Rosenberger Williams and family and friends tough enough to withstand the missing ante badgering. The stakes were always low but the laughs were always high! Certainly a few coffee cans of pennies will need to find a new home and future bets will be made in her memory.

You may have found Pat in another setting she loved, in or near the water. In addition to teaching all her kids to swim she also loved fishing with her many grandchildren and on Lake Erie with her stepfather, the late Paul Barger of New Springfield, Ohio. She enjoyed travel and her motorhome voyages with her partner of 15 years, Emmett Devore of Brighton, Pennsylvania. These voyages shared with friends often took them to Myrtle Beach, where she dug her toes in the sand, floated down the lazy river and dined on all-you-can-eat crab legs.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., with a celebration of Pat’s life following at 5:00 p.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. All friends and family are invited.

Our Mom bravely fought and beat cancer more than once in her life, eventually surrendering her battle. If you’d like to honor her memory, please make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org.

