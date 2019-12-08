Patricia Lee (Bevington) Rowbotham, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Lee Rowbotham, 73, passed away Friday evening, December 6, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House with her family at her side.

Patty was born November 13, 1946 in Youngtown, Ohio, a daughter of Clyde and Orilla Bevington.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Patty worked as a Nurses Aid for 20 years at Omni Manor and Carrington South.

Patty enjoyed playing cards, scrabble, crossword puzzles and reading. She never missed an episode of Dancing with the Stars and was Elvis Presley’s biggest fan.

Patty never missed a family event and was always there for her family.

She leaves behind three children, Lorrie Anderson of New Port Richey, Florida, Cassandra (William) Fusco of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and William (Breona) Rowbotham of Boardman, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Robin Rowbotham, Catherine Anderson, Eddie Anderson, Kenneth McBride, Ashley Fusco, Chantel Markerlin, Sonja Rowbotham, Billie Jean Groncki, Ashley Rowbotham and Aiden Rowbotham; 14 great-grandchildren and one sister, Joann Burns.

Meeting her at the gates of Heaven are her parents, Clyde and Orville Bevington; her brother, William Mathey and her uncle, Stanley Miller.

Friends will be received Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A funeral service celebrating Patty’s life will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road in Poland, OH 44512.

