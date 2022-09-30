YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Egolf, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was born April 18, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Patricia Powers Lisko.

Pat was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1955.

The first part of Pat’s life was centered around her former husband, Gerald Egolf, whom she married August of 1955, and their five children.

In 1970, she decided to pursue a career in nursing and in 1973 received her LPN from Choffin Career Center. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and during that time continued her education at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, as well as Youngstown State University, where she received her RN in 1990. After 27 years of nursing, Pat retired from St. Elizabeth Orthopedic Department in Youngstown in 2000.

Pat enjoyed crocheting, quilting and reading. She loved her roses and for 45 years nurtured her mother’s shamrock, named Sheila, which continues to bloom today. Pat especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her family was everything to her. Pat was truly a saint who cared for and nurtured anyone in need. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Katherine (Gerry) Bowman of Lisbon, and Janine (Ronald Shaw) Fogleman of Struthers; one sister, Sue White of Canfield; son-in-law, Jeff McCracken of Austintown; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and former husband, Pat was preceded in death by one daughter, Diana McCracken; and two sons, Thomas and Gerald Egolf.

Friends will be received Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. A funeral service honoring her life will follow Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will follow at the Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

