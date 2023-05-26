STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia K. Albright, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Caprice Health Center in North Lima.

Patricia was born May 3, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia, a daughter of the late Donald and Jesse (Lawson) White.

She worked for Steel City and Polaris until her retirement.

She was a former member of Austintown Baptist Church.

Patricia was an amazing, kind woman with strong beliefs and so much compassion in her heart. She loved her family more than anything else in the world, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she helped raise over the years. She exemplified an inner strength to carry on, despite her deteriorating health, which set the example for her family to follow.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Robert (fiancé, Tara Baker) Kist of Hubbard and Valeri (Jay) St. Clair of Struthers; grandchildren, Kayla St. Clair, Amanda (Brandon) McAnallen, Morgan Kist, Hannah Kist, Robby Kist, Brayden Baker and Kaitlyn Baker; great-grandchildren, Kaylnn, Jacob, Landon and Sophia; her sisters, Jennifer “Dee” (Ken) McCool of Austintown, Melinda (Joe) Pyle of Youngstown, Terrie (Steve) Cheff of Howland and Johnny (Beth) White of Hubbard and long time friend, Helen Klepfer of Struthers.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Donna and Joe White.

Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

