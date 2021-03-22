Patricia Jean Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J Miller April 3, 1944 – March 19, 2021.



In the final hour of Winter’s last day, with rays of sun fading gently through the clouds, Patricia J Miller, 76, of Youngstown, left this earth peacefully following a cardiac arrest surrounded by her loving husband, Michael (Mike) J. Miller; her daughter, Michele M. Miller of Florida and her sons, Michael A. Miller of Canfield and Matthew J. Miller of Poland.

Patricia was born April 3, 1944 and graduated North High School.

On May 2, 1964 she married her sole sweetheart, Michael following his return from the Navy, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Patricia was the strength of her family. She was by Mike’s side as they built their business, (Miller Rod & Gun) from home in the early 60s and it grew into a national and hometown name.



Remaining home to raise her children, she provided a solid foundation enabling them success in life; bedtime stories, ironed clothes, lunches packed with love, at home watching for them as they stepped off the bus or came walking home from school, with a smile, hug and a snack before making sure their homework was done. Everyday there were home cooked meals on the family table with an open door to anyone who stopped by to join the family for supper. Her home was always filled with music and laughter. In her quiet time, she enjoyed a cup of coffee or tea while reading. She fed the squirrels and birds in the yard. She spoke always of the beauty of the leaves turning deep red and gold in the Autumn, the sparkling snow Winter days brought, the rebirth Spring days heralded as the flowers bloomed and trees budded and the long Summer days filled with sun.

Along with her husband and children, she is survived by daughters-in-law, Mrs. Amy Miller (Michael A.) and Mrs. Stacey Miller (Matthew), Roger T. Nickel (Michele); her sister, Nancy L. (Melia) Schepka; her brother and wife, Mr. and Mrs. Albert J. Melia (Gayle) and sister-in-law, Mrs. Suzanne Melia; her grandchildren, Zachary Reinthaler and his wife, Stormy, Cody (Miller) Stoll and her husband, Brett, Matthew Miller, Drake Popescu, Michael Miller, Kristi Brown and her husband Eric and Charlie Collins and her eight great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert and Dorothy Melia; her brother, Mr. Rocco Melia; her father-in-law and her mother-in-law, Mr. Michael J. Miller, Sr. and Mrs. Mary R Miller and her sister-in-law, Ms. Marlene Miller.

A vibrant life force, Patricia carried a smile and kind word for everyone she met. She spoke to her family often of total strangers striking up conversations with her as she shopped in the local markets. Now that she is not present on this earth, her spirit will remain constant, so her family requests you honor and carry her forward with a smile and kind word for all you meet.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, OH, 44514, presided over by The Most Reverend Monsignor John Zuraw of St. Rose in Girard. Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Patricia’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to Patricia Jean Miller’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.