WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Verbeke, 32, died unexpectedly, Friday, December 24, 2021, in the Emergency Room at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Patricia was born September 11, 1989, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Goldie A. (Riffle) Reed.

Raised in Youngstown, she attended Woodrow Wilson and East High School.

Some of Patricia’s favorite interests included making crafts, being outdoors, camping, cookouts and collecting Beanie Babies and frogs.

She will be lovingly remembered for her independent nature, kind-heart, willingness to help others and always being respectful.

Patricia is survived by her husband, John McCabe, with whom she was separated from for several years but remained friends with; siblings, Tim Webber of Pennsylvania, Angela Spinelli of Mineral Ridge, Martin Demaline, Jr., of Youngstown, Lucas (Amanda) Orr of Struthers, Dana Reed of Youngstown and Robert Reed, III of Youngstown; her friends of Warren; seven nieces and five nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

